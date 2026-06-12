Letters from an American

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

I had to stop for a moment at; “Fox News hosts are urging Trump to increase US military involvement in Iran.” A right wing news staton” conducting the war by feeding thoughts into dumbos head is almost too much to bear.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
3h

Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country/the world 💔🤍💙 Don’t just doom scroll about everything! Read and speak up!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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