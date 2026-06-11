Letters from an American

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
33m

The 14-year-old girl’s story of Donald trying to rape her will just reveal more.

She reportedly quoted Donald in the 1990s bitterly scolding her that she should be grateful to lose her virginity to such a celebrity as he, Donald – and not some pimply 14-year-old boy who didn’t know what he was doing.

A sicko – all his life he’s been a sicko, Donald.

Now we have reports of top administration officials who formerly perhaps had some integrity to them, all now long caving to protect the sickness in Donald.

Meanwhile people driving cars get large, per-gallon price reminders everywhere they go as to the sickness in one man thinking he can start a major war and pretend he can walk away from and grievously lie about it.

Americans can put up with high finance elites offshoring their tens of millions of working-class jobs and destroying thousands of American communities. They can endure friends and family every day dying to the opioid epidemic. They can see the bottom 50% lose health care to spiking costs and tanking availability. They can rue more cynical elites lying to protect the rot atop Washington, D.C. – the rot behind all U.S. dark money.

But the story of one formerly 14-year-old girl beckoning other stories still hidden?

Try combining that with hundreds of millions of parents driving cars multiple times daily past those giant neon reminders of gas prices again and again advertising the sickness in Donald.

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Eric Lin Doub's avatar
Eric Lin Doub
27m

There's so much pointing out of the outrages and horrors that people get overwhelmed and discouraged and demotivated. It's what the authoritarians want, for people to be silent.

So I'm aiming for the 20:80 rule, that I just made up:

20% of information intake and what we share should be how bad things are, all the criminality and corruption and cruelty.

Then 80% should be what groups and law firms and individuals are doing to mitigate and block all of that wrongdoing, and what strategies different people and organizations are working on.

Right now it seems like it's 95:5, the reverse! And people get beaten down and don't take action.

Therefore I'm trying to always give ideas on what any one person can do. Everyone can find their niche. No act is too small.

One place I'm putting my energy is to help make sure Dems and Independents "VOTE IN NUMBERS TOO BIG TO RIG!"

This toolkit I just made has actions any of us can take to Get Out The Vote:

https://sensational-fenglisu-96222c.netlify.app/

If you like it, share widely.

WE ARE GOING TO WIN.

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