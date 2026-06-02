Letters from an American

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MJAtlanta's avatar
MJAtlanta
3h

Dear God! I am not prone to use profanity, but WTF?! Can his family & staff not intervene & get him help? This isn't just a "meme" or joke anymore, The man is seriously in need of help and needs to receive it before he does more serious damage to our nation/reputation. Am I over-reacting?

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Christopher L Groesbeck's avatar
Christopher L Groesbeck
3h

Obama was Marcus Aurelius, Trump is Commodus.

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