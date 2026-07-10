Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2h

The people attacking our rights today are not trying to take America somewhere new. They are trying to drag us backward to a time when those in power decided whose freedom mattered and whose did not.

We already know where that road leads. We fought like hell to move beyond it.

We can’t let them take us back.

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
1h

Yes, here we are... but thanks to these daily history lessons, we know it. So we will, we must, fix it.

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