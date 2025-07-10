Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Boivin's avatar
Gary Boivin
1h

The energy of the Universe is not going to be kind to those seeking to drive in reverse. No sooner had massive cuts to agencies been approved by Congress, with a wink and nod from the Supreme Court, than floodwaters ravaged Texas, Arkansas and southern New Mexico. Trying to go back to some dimly understood "good old days, when men were men and women stayed in their place" will likewise backfire viciously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Rex Page (Left Coast)'s avatar
Rex Page (Left Coast)
1h

Republicans are scum. Just like the slave holders in 1965. Every last one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture