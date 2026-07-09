Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
6h

Donald Trump is increasingly incoherent, detached from reality, and exercising enormous power without meaningful restraint.

Our allies see it. Our enemies see it. The entire world sees it.

The only people pretending not to see it are the people with the power and responsibility to do something about it.

Their silence is no longer cowardice. It is complicity.

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EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
6h

My only comment is that Dr. Richardson, whose intent with her letters, among other things, is to create a record that future historians can use when studying this era, provides reliable sources for everything she writes in the comments to her FB post and on her Substack. All of this is documented.

To use a popular phrase, she brings the receipts.

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