Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

The most dangerous thing about authoritarianism is that it doesn’t stop at a nation’s borders.

Trump is dismantling the alliances, institutions, and rules that have restrained powerful nations for generations and replacing them with a world where power determines who gets to take what they want.

That isn’t America First. It’s the abandonment of everything America spent generations building.

And once the rules are gone, none of us gets to decide who breaks them next.

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

Everything he says about NATO sounds like Putin is making his mouth move. And thd part about Greenland is palpably insane.

As for Iran, continued hostilities belie the whole " war is over" narrative. As long as they can use this to distract from the attempt to throw the midterms and other skullduggery, there will be no peace.

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