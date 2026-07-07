Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
44m

Powerful men protecting other powerful men from consequences is not fairness. It’s corruption.

Whether it’s a soccer match, our economy, or our elections, the pattern is the same: rules are obstacles to be changed whenever they threaten the people in power.

Democracy requires rules that apply equally to everyone. Especially those in power.

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Dutch Mike's avatar
Dutch Mike
35m

Hiep hiep hoera voor de Belgen!!

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