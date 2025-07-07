Letters from an American

Phil Balla
Firing N.O.A.A. weather forecasters has already brought scores of deaths in Texas flash flooding.

Illegal, unconstitutional killing of U.S. A.I.D. has seen tens of thousands more African deaths.

Trump’s alliance with indicted criminal Netanyahu has upped death in Gaza and the West Bank.

Killing all federal green energy guts hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs, increases energy prices, and gifts China world-wide superiority.

Trump’s kiss-ass for Putin worsens Ukraine death and destruction. While his mad tariffs hurt long-time democratic allies.

MAGA cultism ramps up concentration camps, federalized national guard, Marines aiding ICE terror, and immigrants as enslaved labor.

Millions of Americans will lose health care. Kids and the elderly will lose food programs. Rural America will lose hospitals. The elderly lose nursing homes.

Growing tax breaks for millionaires, corporations, and billionaires grossly widen wealth inequality.

The Clarence MAGA court okays deportations to third-country torture sites (patently illegal under U.S. law). Next: expanding deportations to naturalized U.S. citizens (first target, NYC’s Zohran Mamdani).

Standardized testing keeps the few asking the questions; the masses sunk in A)-B)-C)-or-D).

Ruth Barnes
Thank you, Heather. Your letters get more challenging to read by the day. The magnitude of destructive impact, locally and globally, is catastrophic. Not sure where and when the turn-around will happen, but I hope it comes soon.

