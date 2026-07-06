Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

Reality has a way of outlasting propaganda. The danger is the damage done while people are convinced not to trust what they’re seeing.

That’s why civic responsibility begins with refusing to surrender our judgment.

Reply
Share
19 replies
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2hEdited

This foul man fleeces everything he touches. Why should his dim-witted followers be any exception? Join his “winning” team indeed and watch your investment lose 97% of its value! Who wouldn’t sign up for that?

Yesterday, our whining, howling, diapered baby-in-chief did what he’s done his whole too-long, wretched life — steal something of value not his to begin with and turn it into shit in a flash. He took what should have been a non-partisan birthday celebration and made it into a stupid, masturbatory carnival worthy of a debauched Roman emperor.

All he's ever done, ever will do, is try to grab everything by the you-know-what — women, history, the Constitution, human decency, then force it to gyrate to his grandiose, stolen gay anthems, with a self-pitying, whinybitchy beat and voice. However solemn the occasion, however neutral, he has to make it about him, 24/7/365. Not just the most corrupt, most indecent, most arrogant moron ever to soil the White House, but the most exhausting. A psychotic 2-year-old constantly shitting all over us, all the time, without letup.

And yet he continues to find enablers — those who fluff him on command, flatterers and stooges, sycophants and stage props who titter and giggle while he boasts he can do ‘whatever he wants.’ This I just don’t get. I never will. With some it's money, with others it's some sick, bizarre sense of belonging, a fear of being left out. But what does it gain you to curry favor like that, eating from the debauched pervert’s table, losing your own soul -- not to mention 97% of your investments -- in the process?

Reply
Share
2 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture