Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Letourneau's avatar
Peggy Letourneau
3h

I've already felt that Trump hates half the US citizens (Democrats). Now he's said it. There is something seriously "broken" in him to feel this and say it. I've never heard anything like this from a US president within my lifetime. I have no words to express the sadness I feel for our country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
3h

...Trump said Democrats had opposed the measure only “because they hate Trump. But I hate them, too. You know that? I really do, I hate them. I cannot stand them, because I really believe they hate our country.”

Here comes the stochastic terrorism again. Watch for the body count to go up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture