Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2h

The paradox of expertise is that when it works well, people stop noticing it. Its success begins to look unnecessary.

Institutions, international agreements, and professional judgment weren’t built by accident. They were built because earlier generations had already learned the cost of doing without them.

Dismantling them is easy. Rebuilding the trust, stability, and legitimacy they provided is much harder.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

The Camp David Peace Accords meant something in 1978 when lasting peace between Israel and Egypt, signed by Menachem Begin, Anwar Sadat and President Jimmy Carter was a huge deal. But everything Trump touches dies. - Rick Wilson

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