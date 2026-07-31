Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

One thing history consistently reminds us is that today’s political battles rarely begin today. More often, they’re the latest chapter in debates that have unfolded across generations.

Understanding that history helps explain why these questions remain so consequential.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

"We are stabilizing the market so this bailout is no longer needed.”

This bit of babbling balderdash from Mehmet Oz doesn't make the slightest sense. It's just verbal word salad, like everything else dribbling out the mouths of this administration's spoke monsters. Its meaning is incoherent. It's purpose is to fool you into thinking the speaker actually said something.

On the plus side, announcing Medicare premium increases 90+ days before the most important mid-terms in our nation's history is an invitation to political disaster. Who does that? -- a cult hell-bent on suicide, despite gerrymandered House districts, mail-in voting nonsense, piles of dark cash, seizing voter records, and unconstitutional rumblings about ICE or the National Guard standing "guard" at election precincts, that's who.

Age-old principle in judo. When your dumbass opponent is preoccupied with falling on his face, get out of his way. If he hesitates, make sure you re-direct him back toward self-destruction.

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