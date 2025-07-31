Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Hennessey's avatar
Judy Hennessey
8hEdited

This is the darkest essay from HCR I've read, and that's saying volumes. But we have to acknowledge the darkness before we can respond effectively. Thank you, Prof. Richardson, for shining a light into these dark corners so the world can see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 replies
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
8h

Now is our moment—take action against this harmful government. Covering up a pedophile ring. Ignoring court orders. Blatant corruption. The poor, the needy, and children are being abused—by our government. In the streets we must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles until after their shooting us starts, until we go down or we oust tyrants. I made 54 protest signs, and will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 replies
313 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture