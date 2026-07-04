Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

"We hold these truths to be self-evident. that all men are created equal." One of the greatest ideas ever. 

Was this idea implemented in practice? In the beginning, not even close. But an idea of such magnitude cannot be suppressed and this country has always been aspirational. So, for over two hundred years, we got closer and closer to the ideal.

It has taken only ten years to slide back one hundred years. 

Maybe this is the last great battle for what Joe Biden called the "soul of this country".

Reply
Share
7 replies
Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

America’s founding ideals were never self-sustaining. Every generation has to decide whether to expand them or abandon them. That’s the responsibility we inherit.

Reply
Share
2 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture