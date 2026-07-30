Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

Listening to these miserable Republican fuckwads in the Senate frothing and fulminating, preening and sputtering with self-righteous, make-believe indignation today over Anthony Fauci just made me want to puke…

A reminder that ALL these wretched little drama queens voted to confirm RFK Jr to the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services — a certifiable lunatic and NOT a doctor who likes cutting off raccoon penises and once strapped a whale carcass to his car — a FRUITCAKE claiming routine vaccinations cause autism.

Desperate dipshits on a witch-burning quest trying to make themselves look real, scary…ooooooh, such big TOUGH guys. They mean business….!

Pathetic weenies, and BAD actors. Not gonna work. Their miserable Trump-licking party is SO going down the tubes this November.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

They needed someone to blame for Trump’s disastrous mismanagement of the COVID pandemic. In short, “scapegoating 101” . Fauci kept us all alive. Fauci is a hero in fighting the most deadly pandemics and viruses ever recorded. Anyone who wants to debate me I’m free as long as longtime student of virology and medicine.

Reply
Share
5 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture