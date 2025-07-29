Letters from an American

It's Come To This
3h

As a former government employee who once swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, I wasn’t allowed to accept any gifts in excess of $15, or anything more substantial when meeting a contractor than a donut and a cup of coffee (they didn’t count the swizzle stick). No free sandwich, no lunch, no patè de foie gras, no booze --- zip. Easy to remember.

It’s been several years now, but I can’t recall we were ever allowed the occasional exception in the form of a gold-plated 747-800, courtesy of the Qatari Government, which we were then allowed to renovate for $900 million, all billed to Uncle Sam.

Phil Balla
3h

We all know Trump is hiding some most damaging information on himself on the Epstein case.

Heather's riffs here on Republicans most recent rafts of lies and gaslighting only underscore how frightened they all are of voters -- including their till-now-easily-molded-MAGA -- realizing the truths regarding food for little children, seniors getting health care, rural hospitals closing, and idiocy tariff prices rising, gouging working class people as we head to Nov. 2026 elections.

They have to lie and gaslight, as their dear criminal leader knows only criminality. And trying even more obviously to hide the truths.

But, it gets even more interesting, as the general levels of incompetence bring all even more chaos, contradictions, and underlining of the total mediocrity glazing all.

