Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

This seems so much bigger than just museums. Once people stop trusting historians because the truth is politically inconvenient, it becomes easier to dismiss journalists, scientists, judges, and anyone else who documents reality. That’s how reality itself becomes negotiable.

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
3hEdited

Diabolical effort to both discredit the Smithsonian and encourage physical violence against the institution and its staff. Stay strong Smithsonian, and maybe put up some signs of your own.

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