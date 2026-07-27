Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

Every shortcut around Congress is also a shortcut around the people.

The Constitution separates power because the Framers expected ambition, disagreement, and delay. Those weren’t flaws to eliminate. They were protections against concentrating power in one person.

The moment the Constitution becomes something to work around instead of something to uphold, it stops protecting anyone.

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Cowgrrrl's avatar
Cowgrrrl
3h

Trump IS the emergency.

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