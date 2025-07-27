Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Hendrickson's avatar
Erik Hendrickson
4h

Senator Thom Tillis: "With the passing of time, I think it’s clear (s)he’s out of his depth as a manager of a large, complex organization."

An assessment that applies to every Cabinet member, senior aide, and the president himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
foosbeal's avatar
foosbeal
4h

my god.... how do we stop this madness? why can we not?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
138 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture