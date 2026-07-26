Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2h

Public landmarks aren’t presidential property.

The first thing those seeking unchecked power call “red tape” is usually the safeguards standing in their way. Historic preservation laws exist because our shared heritage belongs to the public—not to whichever president happens to occupy the White House.

The moment one person can decide which laws apply to them, the issue is no longer preservation. It’s power.

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Carol Laborde's avatar
Carol Laborde
2h

Doesn’t Congress have any power to stop all of this nonsense?

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