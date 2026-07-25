Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2h

Public money isn’t a political reward.

Taxes belong to the public, not to the party in power. When governments begin distributing resources based on political loyalty instead of public need, they’re no longer governing on behalf of the country—they’re governing on behalf of themselves.

The power to govern was never meant to include the power to choose which Americans deserve their government.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2hEdited

Donald Trump being “concerned” about forced labor is about as credible an assertion as claiming Mitch McConnell has taken up break dancing as part of his rehab program.

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