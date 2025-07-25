Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
9h

Consider this: The oligarchs no longer need the MAGA base. Maybe this is how they dump Trump, who has served his purpose, and install Vance, who is Peter Thiel's creature. All the better to complete the mission of Project 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies
MLMinET's avatar
MLMinET
8h

I don’t have any f**ks left to give about Trump. But I just cannot stand to watch the destruction of our country and know there is no backstop whatsoever since SCOTUS is in bed with Trump. Thank you for the individual federal judges who are trying to hold back the dam’s wall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
267 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture