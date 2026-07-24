Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

War is never paid for only on the battlefield.

Every dollar spent on war is a dollar that can’t be spent building something else. Every constitutional shortcut carries a cost that eventually reaches every citizen.

The true cost of war isn’t measured only in lives lost. It’s measured in the futures we choose not to build.

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
29m

JFC! So the Senate didn’t pass the resolution that would’ve put an end to stopping the Iran war. You know, the war that’s not a war. I really miss the brilliance of someone like Eisenhower. He wasn’t perfect, but he certainly was aware of what common folk were going through. He was president when I was born, 1 million years ago, but I do remember that my parents liked him even though they were Democrats.

Also, in the news today, not covered by Heather, was the fact that Don Jr is raking in millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. It’s so infuriating and embarrassing that 77 million people got taken in by the promises, Trump never intended to keep. How is it that we knew that and they didn’t? Well, now they do because their lives are being completely affected by what he and his merry men of thieves are doing to them.

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