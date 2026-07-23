Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
7m

History preserves words like fascism, not to make political arguments easier, but to make dangerous patterns harder to ignore.

Democracy isn’t defined by what leaders call themselves. It’s defined by whether power remains accountable, dissent remains protected, and the law applies equally to everyone.

Patriotism asks us to defend democratic principles. Loyalty to power asks us to defend those who hold it. History reminds us they are never the same thing.

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George A. Polisner's avatar
George A. Polisner
just now

Thank you Professor Richardson.

Coming tomorrow is an article that has been challenging for me to write because it is personal in several ways. It's the first of a two-part "Architecture of..." series and is called "The Architecture of Division."

Here's an excerpt:

...Before exploring further, let us reflect on an older wedge, where the manipulation is safely in the past and no one has to defend a side.

In 2003, the country was marched into two wars. Many Americans dissented. I was one of them. We gathered, marched, wrote, and questioned. And the answer we received was not an argument. The answer was simple: to question the President in wartime was to dishonor the troops.

You remember how it worked. Long before the right made “cancel culture” its rallying cry, it canceled the Dixie Chicks for one sentence their singer spoke from a stage in London. [2] In an important act of patriotism, American restaurants renamed their potatoes. [3] When we asked whether the war was necessary, we were told we fight them there so we do not have to fight them here.

When we pointed out that neither country had attacked us, that question was treated as betrayal. The tactic was not to debate the dissent. The tactic was to make dissent shameful. The citizen who asked questions was recast as a traitor giving the enemy aid and comfort.

They used our concern for the troops as the dividing wedge.

“Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.” — George W. Bush, Address to a Joint Session of Congress, September 20, 2001 ...

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