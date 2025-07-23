Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Staley Cary's avatar
Maureen Staley Cary
42m

Dear Heather: I so admire your ability to remain emotionally neutral as you write these insightful missives to America. You truly are a national treasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tim Trew's avatar
Tim Trew
39m

If I was Ghislaine Maxwell I wouldn’t be anywhere alone, and I sure the hell wouldn’t leave my cell with anyone from the DOJ no matter what they were promising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture