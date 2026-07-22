Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2m

Every government eventually answers the same question: What do we owe one another?

The answer isn’t found in speeches. It’s found in budgets, policies, and priorities. They reveal whether we see one another as burdens to manage or neighbors to support.

The future isn’t shaped by what governments say they value. It’s shaped by who they’re willing to invest in.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture