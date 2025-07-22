After a long, productive day, I thought I'd just hop out on the water for an hour or so before I started writing tonight's letter. But that hour stretched on into a magical and expansive evening when I went much farther than I had planned. As I paddled under a bright blue sky with the sun setting beside me, it became clear to me that I needed a break from the cramped confines of our daily news.

I did think to take a picture for you all while I was out there so that you could have a break, too. This is an odd sunset picture because it is facing east in the last light of the sun setting in the west. The whole sky was worth leaving the desk for.

Let's enjoy a night off. I'll be back at it tomorrow.

