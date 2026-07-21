Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
8h

Governments don’t earn trust by asking people to stop asking questions. They earn it by telling the truth, especially when lives are on the line.

Concealing casualties, bypassing Congress, and attacking those who demand answers doesn’t strengthen democracy. It weakens the accountability that gives government its legitimacy in the first place.

Wars fought without transparency don’t just endanger soldiers. They undermine the democracy they are meant to defend.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
8hEdited

In a week filled with delusional lies, inanities, the deepening gaslighting about our absurd, no-brained war in Iran and accompanying silence by the Pentagon on its true costs, and news about unrestrained psychopaths working for ICE killing people with impunity, the only bright spot was the televised booing of our idiot child-emperor at the last World Cup game.

The head Spanish player walked past him to shake Canadian Prime Minister Carney's hand. Might have had something to do with the fact he'd attacked, lashed out, and frothed at the mouth at Spain for no apparent reason earlier. The Spanish would not allow this bastard to bask in their glory and photoshopped him right out of the moment.

Small consolation, of course, but we'll take what we can get.

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