Letters from an American

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KEM's avatar
KEM
3h

Thomas Paine. Common sense on human nature.

“A government of our own is our natural right: And when a man seriously reflects on the precariousness of human affairs, he will become convinced, that it is infinitely wiser and safer, to form a constitution of our own in a cool deliberate manner, while we have it in our power, than to trust such an interesting event to time and chance. If we omit it now, some [dictator] may hereafter arise, who laying hold of popular disquietudes, may collect together the desperate and the discontented, and by assuming to themselves the powers of government, may sweep away the liberties of the continent like a deluge.”

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Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

Lee was my cousin 6 generations back on my late father’s side. For more on him, I recommend: “First Founding Father: Richard Henry Lee and the Call to American Independence,” by Harlow Giles Unger (2017).

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