Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2h

America has repeatedly demanded that Black Americans prove their citizenship through sacrifices white Americans were never asked to make.

The men of the 54th did not fight to become equal. They fought in a country that had refused to recognize the equality that had always been theirs. Their courage exposed the lie beneath every system that makes human dignity something people must earn.

Equality is not a reward for sacrifice. It is a right no nation has the authority to withhold.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

Thank you Heather. That was a short lesson on history of humanity and the humanity of history. We owe them so much it’s not surprising that you, of all people might feel their spirits.

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