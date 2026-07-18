Letters from an American

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
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What Democrats Can Learn From Australia

Let’s face the facts, Nazi Republicans are a minority party because they don’t represent the majority of Americans. They represent the wealthy and business segment of our society along with cult followers who have shown poor thinking skills in interviews that delegitimize themselves.

Due to their minority place the Nazi Republicans can throw a lot of $$ into elections but the electorate is responding to this “buy election” approach abetted by SCOTUS’s Citizen United decision by saying, “No More!”. Right now the Muskrat is going to be indicted by the state election commission on the illegal attempt to buy voters in Wisconsin with million $ checks. Although the Muskrat didn’t pass $$ to voters, the fact that he proposed such a strategy was illegal.

Election reform has to be the first order of business when the Democrats take both Congressional chambers. There are many issues in election reform, including an honest gerrymandering reform, but Australia has a very law regarding elections. In that country all Australians are required to vote under a financial penalty.

This type of reform would make the American electorate robust and force the Nazi Republicans to be concerned about governing and policy rather than trying to buy elections and try to elect psychopaths who have no business in government.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
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Unhuman also sounds like when someone dies and instead of developing rigor mortis (as opposed to Mitch McConnell’s case where he was diagnosed with rigor tortoise.), they “turn” into a zombie. Finally McConnell explained.

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