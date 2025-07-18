Letters from an American

5h

I joined SNCC and CORE in 1963. Got into some degree of trouble then too, once arrested in the fight for civil rights. Imagine what a joy it was to attend my daughter's graduation from Bard in 2017 and discover that the commencement speaker was John Lewis.

5h

Great last paragraph, where Heather quotes his probably most immortal words.

Rebecca Solnit, in her own (still yet very new) Substack also refers to words -- her last being on what she calls "trickle-down words" (where she'd earlier invited dismissal of "trickle-down economics").

All of us here on Heather's (and Rebecca often quotes her, too) stay indebted to, in service to words -- as if we might see ahead of the criminality now atop our government.

In her videos, Heather often smiles. In her writing, she often stresses the ideals America, for one, has long been based on.

So, yes to her positives, Rebecca's, and so many here generous to one another.

