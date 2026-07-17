Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
5h

The measure of a public servant isn’t just whether they know the truth. It’s whether they’re willing to tell it when it carries a personal cost.

Most threats to democracy don’t begin with people who can’t distinguish truth from falsehood. They begin with people who know the difference but choose loyalty over honesty. When public office rewards loyalty over truth, institutions stop serving the public and begin serving power.

Truth isn’t just a personal virtue in a democracy. It’s one of its essential institutions.

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Sarah Buie's avatar
Sarah Buie
5hEdited

I find the polling numbers you mention… a 37% approval rating… tragically high. One-third of Americans are that self-destructive? So confused they align themselves with a psychopath with total contempt for them and everyone else?

I grieve for our country.

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