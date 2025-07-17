Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
3h

I don't care what issue brings him down, I don't care if the Epstein files exist or not, so long as they damage him and keep damaging him.

He can't end up six feet under too damned soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
3h

We’ve all seen the photo of Trump fondling then-15-yr-old daughter Ivanka by her hips.

We’ve all heard the Access Hollywood tape where he openly brags of grabbing them – “they let you do it” – by their p . . . ..

Evangelical, “Christian” America has always just lapped it up. “Christian.”

Many have seen and heard his legal disposition where he professes his view that throughout history great celebrities like himself have always done whatever they like to women – any age.

The corrupt Clarence court has always abetted his vulgarity, his crimes.

The Republican party has totally caved in connivance to his police state, all his cruel-for-cruelty’s-sake authoritarian endeavors.

America’s schools have failed to educate alternative models. Legacy media, social media billionaires, and elite law firms have paid-to-play. But the courts have held (except corrupt Clarence’s).

But now even MAGA America draws the line at sex with teen daughters including their own. We get this correctly?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
126 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture