Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
2h

A government reveals its purpose by who it consistently chooses to benefit.

Every budget, every law, and every policy answers the same question: who should be protected, who should prosper, and who can be left behind.

Those choices don’t just shape the economy. They determine the kind of society we become.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2hEdited

During his one term in office, President Biden successful navigated a slew of legislative accomplishments investing in American society, rather than just making certain its uber-wealthy could become even more uber-wealthy. Many of those bills were even bipartisan in nature. Though the American Rescue Plan never got a single Republican vote, the massive, ten-year infrastructure investments did. Infrastructure, transportation, urban water systems, bridges, tunnels, ports -- all received an infusion of investment critically needed for future growth, and not seen since the Eisenhower Administration. All you have to do is go to China, Japan, Europe, to see why such continuous re-investments in technology are necessary in a modern, globally interdependent economy.

The Biden people did all this without crowing much about it. They didn't claim to have invented peanut butter and sliced bread, and certainly didn't do so while greasing their own pockets to the tune of billions through shady cryptocurrency investments favored by scoundrels, black marketeers, drug dealers and human traffickers.

Too late, perhaps, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg named this the "Big Deal" -- in honor of past Democratic ideas -- the New Deal, Fair Deal, the New Frontier, the Great Society. The term never caught on during Biden's time, but it was a big deal indeed. And Biden got Republicans to get on board with it, as billions got awarded through grants that also benefited red states (whose hypocritical Republican representatives would then later try to claim credit for it in spite of voting against it when given the chance).

Under Trump, claiming credit for things you had nothing to do with and voted against previously is considered a virtue. The idea that you would spend your energies scheming how to pass a national budget without any involvement whatever from the opposing political party is an approach to governing that would have been considered both contemptuous and unthinkable in any previous era. For the Trump people, it's become a virtual article of faith, while the demented narcissist milks the public cow to the tune of billions for himself, not even including his wretched offspring -- Uday, Qusay and Jarvanka.

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