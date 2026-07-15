Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

A society reveals what it values by what it refuses to sell.

Public lands were never just about preserving beautiful places. They represent the idea that not everything should be turned into private wealth simply because someone powerful sees an opportunity for profit.

Once that principle is abandoned, the question is never where it ends. Only what gets sold next.

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
3h

Perhaps every generation faces the same question: are natural treasures part of our common inheritance, or just assets waiting to be monetized? The answer shapes not only landscapes, but also the character of a nation.

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