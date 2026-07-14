Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

A constitutional limit that can be reset whenever the president decides to ignore it is not a limit at all.

Congress was given the power to decide whether America goes to war for a reason. Yet the president starts the war, claims the power to decide when hostilities have ended, decides when they have begun again, and then claims another 60 days of unilateral power.

The Constitution can’t enforce itself. Every limit on presidential power ultimately depends on the institutions entrusted with defending it being willing to do so.

And Donald Trump is systematically discovering which limits have no one left willing to defend them.

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Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
3hEdited

Senator Collins called for a "full investigation". But, you cannot do that when the crime scene was destroyed and the 26year old's murder victim's BLOOD was left on the Street. Someone wrote in white chalking in block letters: "THIS IS HIS BLOOD"

The all day Main demonstrations in Maine found it's way to Collins' Office chanting: ........

VOTE HER OUT! VOTE HER OUT! VOTE HER OUT! VOTE HEROUT! VOTE HER OUT!

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