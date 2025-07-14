Letters from an American

Michele2
1h

Right now, there's a blizzard out there - cold - unrelenting -and fiercely disorientating. We are in an unknown landscape. All the usual signposts are hidden. We cannot stay - we must move.

"The only way out is through" -  are the words of Harriet Tubman echoed by Prof. Richardson in her short video, "We are not helpless". Although we do not have a choice but to keep going, the benefit is that "we get to do it together". There is hope - with our numbers, our skills, and our coalitions, Heather reminds us that " we have an extraordinary advantage that the people who came before us didn't."

We cannot become numb to the blatant and hard cruelty that is served up by the ICE raids. We now have a concentration camp in the Everglades. The horrors of CECOT were bravely voiced by Abrego Garcia in court and echoed in Jay Kuo's article, "Outsourcing Torture and Abuse." We must remember the horror to feel the outrage.

There are "cracks" in the Regime's agenda and there is MAGA in-fighting, and there are brave whistleblowers who secretly deliver the truth to us. We are not helpless as Heather reminds us. She tells us there is power in graphic art, in posting short videos on social media, in music, in participating in Town Halls, writing Congress members, and in protesting. Protests can illuminate the fact that "this Administration does not have the power it is trying to illustrate".

We would all rather be doing something else with our time. Heather would rather be writing her next book, kayaking, baking, knitting, etc. But instead she informs us, guides us, inspires us, and comforts us with her calm and sage counsel. My hope is that, Heather, you can relish those pursuits one day and remember how much your words and example have impelled us all forward to be brave and to better understand and care about our Democracy... And how grateful we are for this " gift" of your time, your love, and your sacrifice... We must stay strong and continue our journey through this blizzard...  We must not give in to cynicism and apathy. And we must continue to protest in all the creative ways we can think of...together...

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O3BRI6Ng7ZQ

EcstaticRationalist
2h

Monsters devouring each other. All of them want to destroy democracy, and decent, progressive empathetic society.

