Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
5h

A government that can’t tolerate the truth will eventually dismantle every system designed to reveal it.

The experts disappear. The warnings are ignored. The suffering is hidden. And the people responsible insist everything is working exactly as it should.

The danger is not only that they’re lying to us. It’s that they’re systematically destroying our ability to know the truth at all.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
5hEdited

Such a damaged individual. We’re seeing a battle of the aged playing out where people seem to be dying the way they lived.

Lindsay Graham, ever the diva took the easy way out with sudden death by dissecting aortic aneurysm. Mitch McConnell is bouncing back from the ninth circle of hell just to torture us. Trump the malignant narcissist is taking us all with him for the ride.

Reply
Share
9 replies
152 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture