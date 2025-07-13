Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill McClain's avatar
Bill McClain
3h

How can it be that the FEMA Firings -- the day after the flood! -- are not a national scandal?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
The BobCaster's avatar
The BobCaster
3h

Bravo to you Rosie!

Trumpty should get such a response from someone, anyone, everyday for the rest of his life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture