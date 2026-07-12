Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
30m

The people exposing the abuse are becoming the criminals.

The accusation is always reversed. The people abusing power claim to be its victims, while the people trying to hold them accountable become the threat.

That’s how a government teaches people that resistance is dangerous, accountability is criminal, and silence is the safest choice.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
24m

His mental instability was in clear view by 2016. The dementia was apparent by 2020. The real question: when will the puppet masters replace him with their anointed? As was always the intent. And what will the military do? They swore an oath to that quaint document, the constitution of the United States of America. 

The only bright spot is the concern on the part of the MAGA about the midterms. This is an indication that they do not have a plan in place to lock them down. At least not one known by Mr. Trump.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture