Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
5h

A political movement that can’t trust the voters to keep it in power will eventually try to take power away from the voters.

That’s what we’re watching happen.

They spent years manufacturing distrust in our elections. Now they’re using those lies to justify taking greater control over them.

This is not election security. It’s just another attempt to hold onto power.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
5h

The harm he does to this country and world is infuriating. Everyone, PLEASE keep speaking up.

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress. Be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly!

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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