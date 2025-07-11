Letters from an American

Shellison
Heather Cox Richardson, I don't know how you do this day after day, so I just have to try and express this reader's appreciation. I'm sure I'm not alone. Your unflinching clarity is so important to this country and to each of us, your readers. Speaking for myself, thank you for consistently confirming and connecting the facts that seem so wildly bizarre as to challenge our collective sanity.

George A. Polisner
Thank you Professor Richardson.

I may sound like a broken record album (but old, vinyl, and excellent acoustics), when I say that Trump has zero interest in governing.

His key objectives are to remain unaccountable for his numerous and serious crimes, global adulation, and to enrich himself. He appointed a group of inexperienced, incompetent, alcoholic, TV show sociopaths and directed them to destroy the agencies for which they are responsible.

In the meantime, Putin continues his assault on Ukraine leaving a path of destruction and death. Netanyahu continues his slaughter and ethnic cleansing. And Trump's response? Free Bolsonaro or American consumers can just pay higher prices on imports from Brazil. Trump continues to attack Harvard and higher education for "anti-semitism" while Elon Musk's Grok claims itself to be Mechahitler (https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jul/09/grok-ai-praised-hitler-antisemitism-x-ntwnfb) and that's not a problem for the U.S. Space program's reliance on SpaceX or FAA reliance on Musk's Starlink.

While all of this corruption, Trump-driven global instability, the invasion of U.S. cities by lethal military forces, and the Trump/Bondi/Noem menage a trois State-sponsored kidnappings and disappearances continue unabated, the world remains on the edge of global conflict, climate disaster, and the major economic wealth concentrating disruption of AI.

But you know. Liberal tears.

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
