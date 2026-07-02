Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

Every new story seems to carry the same underlying message: public office is now something to be monetized rather than honored. That’s not just blatant corruption. It’s the reshaping of government from a public trust into a private business.

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Constance McCutcheon's avatar
Constance McCutcheon
3hEdited

After fitting up that plane to make it safe for a U.S. president to fly around in — security, communications, nuclear-war-proof - the country is going to hand it over to Trump when he leaves office. That would put Trump in the dangerous position of being able to travel in the most secure aircraft in the world. Does no one in the government see anything wrong with that?

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