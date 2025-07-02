Letters from an American

Phil Balla
3h

Interviewed following the Senate OK to the billionaire bill, Dan Goldman said “empathy.”

The Republicans do not have it. Not an ounce. Not an iota.

They have money – from the U.S. billionaire classes. They have rhetoric, so they can play-act sympathy for the millions of Americans they are shafting.

But their priorities come from no novels, memoirs, travel books, histories, essay collections, or biographies. Because American schools long ago stopped teaching such literacy, humanity.

So we have instead a country ruled by the cynical, the humanly out of touch, the skilled in packaging, abstracting, commercializing. And non-stop lying.

Karen Rode
3h

I think we are already living in a police state. As an Alaskan, I am beyond furious, and disgusted with Murkowski. She made a comment after the vote, about how the bill is bad, and still needs work, but she voted for it. Oh and another part of her comment was that she knows " it will not advantage some people." I read that as code words for kill. She knows it will kill people, but as long as the oil companies can do what they want, she does not care.

