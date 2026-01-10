Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn myers's avatar
Robyn myers
1h

Thank you. My Dad was at the Bulge. It haunted him forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Deb Pierce McCabe's avatar
Deb Pierce McCabe
1h

Thanks, Heather! Thanks also for your podcast yesterday-- we so needed to hear that. "But I'm not done!" We're moving forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture