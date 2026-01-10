Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kay Marrello's avatar
Mary Kay Marrello
14m

Amazing how accurately this document explains exactly what Trump and the Republican Party is doing today!

It’s almost as if they used to this document to use as their playbook for Project 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
13m

Fascism has come to America all right, but we must not give in to it. Fight back with everything you've got. Do it for our dads who fought against it. My dear dad died on January 7, 2013 and he would be horrified to see us now. But I won't give up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture