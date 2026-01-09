Letters from an American

Xplisset
Tonight I keep thinking about the vigils for Renee Good, and how grief is being met with spin, as January 6 gets rewritten in real time. This is not just one lie, it’s the attempt to make lying feel like normal weather. When the rioters become “patriots” and the officers become the problem, they are trying to steal the meaning of law itself. And when the Epstein files get slow-walked while the people are told to move on, it’s a message about whose pain counts.

But you keep doing what matters, Dr. Richardson: you keep putting the record on the table so nobody can say they “didn’t know.” You keep naming the pattern so we don’t get hypnotized by the noise. You keep reminding us that the fight is not just in Washington. It’s in what we agree is true.

So let it be said, and dammitt let it be repeated: we remember.

Let it be said, and let it be repeated: we tell the truth.

Let it be said, and let it be repeated: we do not give up.

April Rooker
As always Dr. Richardson, thank you for helping us stay sane during these insane times. You're an invaluable stabilizing influence in my world!

