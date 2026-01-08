Letters from an American

Annabel Ascher
3h

When does this become a civil war between the Red and Blue States?

I don't believe this is overly dramatic. It might not be starting today and it might not happen at all. But this is how that type of war begins and it is looking more plausible every day.

I always feared it would come to this. From the moment I woke up on November 6th 2024, I knew. They were going to start murdering people in this country. My worst fears centered around them firing into crowds at protests. I still believe that is the plan. But today they fired the first shot in a cold civil war that cannot stay cold for much longer.

They want to provoke us into retaliatory violence so they can invoke the insurrection act and accelerate the reign of terror. Let us NOT give them what they want. If you are scared, you should be. I know I am. But this is our time and the only way out is through.

Shibboleth Smith
3h

Only the FIRST WEEK in 2026, and fucking MAGA is already on its bloodiest, most corrupt, most destructive tear yet.

I'm willing to bet the MAGA Occupation has killed more people so far in 2026 than all of America's so-called "enemies" combined.

PAY ATTENTION: Fascism Always Escalates. And only active resistance ends it.

